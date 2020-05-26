First Shramik Special from Thiruvalla leaves for Jharkhand

The first-ever Shramik Special train from Thiruvalla, carrying 506 migrant workers, left for Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon.

Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goyal who supervised the safe boarding of passengers said 333 migrant workers from the district and 173 others from Alappuzha left for their home villages in Jharkhnad on the train.

The workers from the district were supplied with food packets and drinking water on their arrival at the railway station.

Train to Howrah

Another special train carrying 1,500 migrant workers will leave Thiruvalla for Howra in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon.

The Departments of Revenue, Police, Health, Fire and Rescue Services and Local Self-Governance and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation jointly conducted a mock drill on Tuesday, ahead of receiving passengers coming by special trains from outside the State in the coming days.

Dr. Goyal said health workers and Fire and Rescue Services personnel would sanitise the baggages and other belongings of passengers. They would also be subjected to thermal scanning. All the passengers would have to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days, he said.

District Collector P.B. Noohu, tahsildar P. John Varghese, Deputy Collector S.H. Sajikumar, District Labour Officer T. Soudamini and station manager K.P. Shaji were present.

No new case

A medical bulletin released on Tuesday evening said that no new COVID-19 case was reported in the district on Tuesday.

As of now, 40 persons, including 13 COVID-19 patients, are at the isolation wards of hospitals.

Twelve persons have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, eight at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four persons at Adoor General Hospital and 16 others at various private hospitals in the district.

So far, 29 throat swab samples tested positive while 6,282 samples tested negative for the virus infection.

The Health Department is awaiting clinical examination results of 633 throat swab samples.

3,546 quarantined

The number of quarantined persons in the district went up to 3,546 on Tuesday. Of this, 3,115 came from various other States and 425 from abroad, while six others are primary contacts of infected persons.