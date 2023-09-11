First ship to berth at Vizhinjam port on October 4

September 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first ship carrying a consignment of cranes from China will dock at the Vizhinjam international seaport here on October 4, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil announced here on Monday.

The second vessel will berth at the port on October 28, followed by another two on November 11 and 14 respectively. The cranes on-board the first ship were sourced from China and will be installed at the Vizhinjam port which is under construction by Adani Ports.

Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be present to receive the ship, said Mr. Devarkovil, adding that the installation of the cranes would equip the port with the ability to handle containers.

Reviewing the ongoing works, the Minister said 75% of the breakwater had been completed and the construction of a 400-m-long berth was nearing completion. “We hope to complete all the works by December and commission the port by May 2024. The project is expected to catalyse the development of the State,” he added.

Mr. Devarkovil said that Mr. Vijayan will announce the official name of the Vizhinjam international seaport and unveil the logo at a function to be held in the capital on September 20. The government is also organising an international shipping conclave in the last week of October with the participation of over 100 representatives of shipping lines.

The Kerala Maritime Board and the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited will participate in the International Marine Expo to be held in Mumbai in the second week of October as part of efforts to showcase the seaport and attract investments in the marine sector.

