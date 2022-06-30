First ship to be docked at Vizhinjam by year end: Minister

The first ship will make a port call at the Vizhinjam International Seaport by the end of this year, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the 220 kV new Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in the project area on Tursday, he said the work on the construction of the port was progressing fast, overcoming the crisis caused by climate change and the difficulty in getting the rock for the project.

With the completion of the project, Vizhinjam will be able to attract the world’s transshipment industry to Kerala, said Devarkovil. Vizhinjam will be able to handle the bulk of the freight traffic being routed through other ports in the country, once the project is completed, said V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who was present on the occasion, said that as part of the implementation of the project, a comprehensive plan should be formulated to address the concerns of the fishing community in the area.