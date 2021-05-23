First session of 15th Kerala Assembly from Monday

Election of Speaker on May 25, Governor’s address on May 28 and revised 2021-2022 budget to be presented on on June 4

Under the grim shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, the 14-day first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday with the swearing-in of the 140 newly elected legislators before Pro-Tem Speaker P. T. A. Rahim.

The session, summoned by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India following the advice of the Cabinet, is to be held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Immediately after the House begins its session at 9 a.m., the legislators will be called in to be sworn in as MLAs in alphabetic order before the Pro-Tem Speaker.

The Pro-Tem Speaker was sworn in on Friday by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The swearing-in of the legislators is to be completed by noon. Congress legislator, M. Vincent elected from Kovalam constituency is in the Medical College Hospital here after testing COVID-19 positive and will not be able to attend the swearing-in.

On the request of the legislators, a maximum of four members of each family will be allowed to watch the swearing-in live in the video wall from the R. Sankara Narayanan Thambi Members lounge following COVID-19 protocol. Only the families of the first-timers are expected to arrive.

The Governor will make the customary policy address of the government on May 28 in the House and this will be followed by three days of discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’ Address on May 31, June 1 and 2. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will present the revised 2021-2022 Budget, his maiden, and the vote on account of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on June 4.

The election of the Speaker is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 25. The last date for filing of nominations for the election of the Speaker is 12 noon on May 24. The CPI(M) has already selected M. B. Rajesh elected from Trithala constituency in Palakkkad as the LDF candidate for the post.

After completing the listed business, the House is to adjourn on June 14. In view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic, official sources said the chances of the session being curtailed is likely.

Restrictions imposed

Detailed guidelines have been issued by Legislature Secretary S. V. Unnikrishnan Nair to ensure that all who step into the Legislative Assembly premises follow the COVID-19 protocol. Seats had been rearranged in the House to ensure social distancing.

The Legislature Secretariat has decided not to issue visitors’ pass. Only reporters covering the proceedings will have access to media galleries and key officials to the official’s gallery during the first session. Visuals and video will be provided by the I & PR to the media

Entry will be allowed to only those persons having RT-PCR/TRUNAT/RT-LAMP, Antigen negative results or on the production of a final certificate of COVID-19 vaccination. Arrangements have been made for the legislators, media persons and staff of the Legislature Secretariat to undergo Antigen test on the Assembly premises, the Legislature Secretary said.

The legislators will have to undergo thermal scanning and use sanitisers before entering the House. They will be provided with gloves and N-95 masks. They have been asked to use sanitisers in their desk to sanitise hands frequently and ensure physical distancing.

No Anglo Indian nominated member

The LDF bagged 99 seats in the elections held on April 6 and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) 41 seats. The nominated Anglo Indian member, the 141st legislator, will be absent in the 15th Legislative Assembly as the Anglo-Indian reservation to Legislative Assemblies and Lok Sabha had got cancelled.

The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, which Parliament passed on December 12, 2019 has ended the provision from January 25, 2020. Thus, CPI(M) leader John Fernandez, who was the nominated MLA of 14th Assembly, has become the last representative from the Anglo Indian community.

Youngest legislator

The 27-year-old CPI(M) legislator elected from Baluserri constituency, K. M. Sachindev, is the youngest legislator and 79-year-old Kerala Congress legislator P. J. Joseph elected again from Thodupuzha constituency the eldest legislator. Of 11 women legislators elected, R. Bindhu and Veena George from the CPI(M) and J. Chinchu Rani from the CPI have become Ministers.