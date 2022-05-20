First school art gallery in State to come up in Kozhikode
Project part of govt initiative to establish art galleries in select schools
Kozhikode
Saji Cherian, Minister for Cultural Affairs, virtually launched the construction of an art gallery at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karapparamba, here on Thursday. The gallery is the first of its kind being set up in a school with the help of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, as part of the State government project to set up art galleries in select government schools.
The Minister, in his address, said that these art galleries will help the students in learning about art very closely, while new artists will be introduced to them every now and then.
The government has earmarked ₹50 lakh for this project, under which students of the host school and neighbouring ones will exhibit their creations in the gallery.
Rekha C., Education Standing Committee Chairperson of the Kozhikode Corporation, presided over the event. Chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Murali Cheeroth, and Secretary N. Balamurali Krishnan, were present on the occasion.
