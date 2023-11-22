ADVERTISEMENT

First round of Medi IQ quiz on December 3

November 22, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The preliminary phase of the sixth season of Medi IQ quiz contest, organised by the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), will be held on December 3. A release said that the competition was aimed at developing scientific temper among students and preparing them for resisting unscientific campaigns in society. The winners will get cash prizes and a trophy. The mega final contest will be held in January along with the State conference of the KGMOA. November 26 is the last date to apply. For details, contact amrithakiranam2023@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US