First round of Medi IQ quiz on December 3

November 22, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The preliminary phase of the sixth season of Medi IQ quiz contest, organised by the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), will be held on December 3. A release said that the competition was aimed at developing scientific temper among students and preparing them for resisting unscientific campaigns in society. The winners will get cash prizes and a trophy. The mega final contest will be held in January along with the State conference of the KGMOA. November 26 is the last date to apply. For details, contact amrithakiranam2023@gmail.com