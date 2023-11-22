HamberMenu
First round of Medi IQ quiz on December 3

November 22, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The preliminary phase of the sixth season of Medi IQ quiz contest, organised by the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), will be held on December 3. A release said that the competition was aimed at developing scientific temper among students and preparing them for resisting unscientific campaigns in society. The winners will get cash prizes and a trophy. The mega final contest will be held in January along with the State conference of the KGMOA. November 26 is the last date to apply. For details, contact amrithakiranam2023@gmail.com

