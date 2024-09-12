First public limited firm opens office at Technopark Kollam  

BizDataTech Consultancy Ltd., which specialises in modern solutions for business growth, has become the first public limited company to start its operations at Technopark Kollam (Technopark Phase-V).

The company offers expertise in computer consultancy, software development, web design, and mobile app development.

Technopark Kollam includes a LEED Gold-certified building named Ashtamudi, covering 1 lakh sq ft. The IT building accommodates 17 IT/ITeS companies with approximately 400 employees working on the campus.