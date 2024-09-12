GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First public limited firm opens office at Technopark Kollam  

Published - September 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

BizDataTech Consultancy Ltd., which specialises in modern solutions for business growth, has become the first public limited company to start its operations at Technopark Kollam (Technopark Phase-V).

The company offers expertise in computer consultancy, software development, web design, and mobile app development.

Technopark Kollam includes a LEED Gold-certified building named Ashtamudi, covering 1 lakh sq ft. The IT building accommodates 17 IT/ITeS companies with approximately 400 employees working on the campus.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.