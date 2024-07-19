First project under Kerala’s design policy begins in Kollam  

The first project as part of the design policy of the State government will begin in Kollam with Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurating the beautification works of the railway flyover near Sree Naryana College. Around 70 cents of land under the railway flyover owned by the Public Works department has been identified for the project. M. Naushad, MLA, will preside over the function while Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Mayor Prasanna Ernest, N.K. Premachandran, MP, and Collector N. Devidas will attend. The objective of the project is to utilise the unused space under the flyover for children, youngsters and the elderly alike. Walking tracks, street furniture, snack kiosks, badminton-basketball courts, chess block, skating area, open gym and yoga-meditation zone will be part of the project.

After the completion of the project, the income generated from it will be used for future maintenance. The Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) has designed the project and ₹2 crore has been sanctioned for the implementation of the project. The Department of Tourism has selected the Habitat Technology Group as project management consultant for the project while the implementation and maintenance will be handled by the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kollam Corporation and other departments concerned.