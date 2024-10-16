First phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport to be commissioned by December: Minister

The first phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport will be commissioned by December this year. The second and third phases are expected to be completed by December 2028, Minister for Ports V.N. Vasavan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

By completing the project 17 years ahead of the original completion date as per the earlier agreement, Kerala is set to take a major leap as far as investment and revenue generation is concerned, he said, while replying to a calling attention motion moved by I.B. Satheesh.

The fact that the project will be fully commissioned before the revenue sharing agreement kicks off would mean that the State would have excellent revenue and employment generation opportunities.

The public hearing on the draft environmental impact assessment report of the next phases has been completed. Preliminary sanction has been granted for the construction of the outer area growth corridor, outer ring road and industrial corridor, which are part of the Vizhinjam project.

The tender process for finding consultants for setting up renewable energy parks, green hydrogen hub, seafood park, agricultural park, logistics and warehousing and the industrial corridor is in progress.

Mr. Vasavan said that the Southern Railway has given approval for the 10.7 km-long rail line connecting Vizhinjam to the national rail line.

The State’s share in the construction of the outer ring road from Vizhinjam to Navayikulam has been sanctioned by the Cabinet and the government is now approaching the Centre for the central share, he added.