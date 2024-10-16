GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport to be commissioned by December: Minister

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:34 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Ports V.N. Vasavan visits the international seaport at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. File photo

Minister for Ports V.N. Vasavan visits the international seaport at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The first phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport will be commissioned by December this year. The second and third phases are expected to be completed by December 2028, Minister for Ports V.N. Vasavan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

By completing the project 17 years ahead of the original completion date as per the earlier agreement, Kerala is set to take a major leap as far as investment and revenue generation is concerned, he said, while replying to a calling attention motion moved by I.B. Satheesh.

The fact that the project will be fully commissioned before the revenue sharing agreement kicks off would mean that the State would have excellent revenue and employment generation opportunities.

The public hearing on the draft environmental impact assessment report of the next phases has been completed. Preliminary sanction has been granted for the construction of the outer area growth corridor, outer ring road and industrial corridor, which are part of the Vizhinjam project.

The tender process for finding consultants for setting up renewable energy parks, green hydrogen hub, seafood park, agricultural park, logistics and warehousing and the industrial corridor is in progress.

Mr. Vasavan said that the Southern Railway has given approval for the 10.7 km-long rail line connecting Vizhinjam to the national rail line.

The State’s share in the construction of the outer ring road from Vizhinjam to Navayikulam has been sanctioned by the Cabinet and the government is now approaching the Centre for the central share, he added.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:33 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.