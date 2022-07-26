First phase of Travancore heritage project to be inaugurated soon

Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 30 buildings in Thiruvananthapuram city has been identified for illumination as part of the Travancore Heritage Project

The first phase of the Travancore Heritage Project launched by the Tourism Department will be inaugurated soon.

A total of 30 buildings in Thiruvananthapuram city were identified for illumination as part of the Travancore Heritage Project, for which a sum of of ₹35.60 crores was earmarked. Among the 30 buildings, the illumination work on Sundara Vilasam Palace, Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority building, Sri Sakthi Vinayaka Temple, and Kerala museum were completed which will be inaugurated soon.

The illumination works were carried out underscoring the legacy and heritage, apart from enhancing the architectural beauty of the buildings. Designed on the lines of the Muziris and Alappuzha heritage tourism projects, the Travancore Heritage Tourism Project aims to conserve important places including Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Padmanabhapuram Palace, Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple and Attingal Palace.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, 19 buildings along the MG Road up to Vellayambalam and 21 buildings along Enchakkal to East Fort will get a facelift with modern lighting systems. The project also envisages setting up laser projection on Secretariat premises.