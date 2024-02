February 22, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first phase of the study classes for individuals selected for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage has begun under the State Hajj Committee, a statement said. Committee chairman C. Muhammed Faizi inaugurated the classes at Vallakadavu on Wednesday. Hajj committee member P. Moideenkutty presided. This year, 16,762 people have been elected in the first phase. Of this, 10,074 are women. Classes are being held for them at 40 centres.

