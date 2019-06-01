First phase of LIFE project nearing completion

The first phase of the State government’s Livelihood, Inclusion, Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing scheme is almost nearing completion with 50,514 houses which have remained incomplete from previous housing schemes since 2000 being completed. This comes up to 93.39% of the total number of 54,092 approved beneficiaries.

Many of these houses have remained incomplete for years, due to paucity of funds or even due to beneficiaries using up the funds to meet medical emergencies. Barring those houses with legal issues and those in which the original beneficiaries have left the State or deceased, the government has funded the rest of the houses. A total amount of ₹618 crore was spent on this, including Corporate Social Responsibility contributions. The second phase, which began last year, is meant to construct houses for those who own land. Out of the 1,84,255 families who submitted applications, 99,963 were found to be eligible beneficiaries. Till Friday, 84,890 of those have already inked an agreement with the respective local body and begun construction of their houses. A total of 14,627 houses have already been completed.

Some of the applicants who own land have been found to be ineligible because of a host of reasons from land being situated in CRZ zones to ownership of another house. The funding issues in the second phase were tided over by a ₹4,000 loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), three instalments of which have already been released.

In the third phase, landless families will be accommodated in flat complexes. Till now, 3.37 lakh families have applied for the scheme, with vetting of beneficiaries to be completed by July. One flat each will be constructed in each of the 14 districts as a pilot. Fifty-six other plots, mostly land owned by Revenue and other departments, have also been identified already.

“Our hope is that the second phase will be completed by the end of this year. Time has been extended till June end for the signing of agreements. The third phase will be more challenging, due to paucity of land and funds, but we have already identified government land in all districts. The project management consultancies for these projects will also be chosen soon. Another plan is for the convergence of all other funds including MP and MLA funds to the project. A major campaign will be launched for fund-raising for the third phase,” says U.V.Jose, CEO, LIFE Mission.