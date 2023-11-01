First phase of Kerala’s poverty eradication programme over, finish; 30,658 families have come out of extreme poverty

November 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

A total of 30,658 families (47.89%) out of 64,006 extremely poor families, identified as part of the State government’s wide-ranging poverty eradication programme, have moved out of extreme poverty as per the latest status report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday declared the completion of the first phase of the programme to eradicate poverty, which was launched as per a decision taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on May 20, 2021.

As per the ground-level survey conducted across the State in January 2022, a total of 1,03,099 individuals from 64,006 families were identified as extremely poor. The first phase of the poverty eradication project was proposed to be completed in November 2023 with a deadline to uplift at least 40% of those living in extreme poverty. Local bodies prepared micro plans for each of the families to identify their immediate as well as long-time needs. A total of 77,555 immediate projects, 36,433 short-term projects, and 30,696 long-term projects, were formulated by the local bodies for these families, with an amount of ₹1,401.1 crore estimated to be required for these projects.

The survey process involved meticulous data collection, extensive fieldwork, and the collaboration of dedicated volunteers and officers at the local body level. During the enumeration process, through visits to each family, their distress factors were collected, verified and validated. Food, health, shelter, and income were the four distress factors considered.

Microplans have been prepared by pooling funds from different departments, the resources of the Local Self Government Institutions, and Corporate Social Responsibility programmes. In addition to this, a gap fund of ₹50 crore was allotted to the local bodies. In the first phase of addressing the issues faced by the families, the ‘Avakasham Athivegam’ campaign was launched to provide fundamental civic documents and access to essential services. Ration cards, election identity cards, Aadhaar cards, and other crucial documents and necessities like social security pensions, health insurance, MGNREGS job cards, and bank accounts were provided to 21,263 individuals lacking them. Free treatment, medicines, and follow-up care were provided to those needing it. Books, school bags, uniforms, and other materials were provided to 1,362 children. Skill training has been provided for the unemployed.

The Kudumbashree provided cooked meals through Janakeeya hotels to families lacking cooking facilities, while food kits were distributed to those who could prepare their own meals. Under the long-term plan, the government has prioritised houses for 8,600 families and land and housing for 7,067 families under the LIFE project. The construction of houses has begun and 578 houses have been completed. In some local bodies, mentally challenged individuals have been rehabilitated to care centres and essential medical equipment, wheelchairs and aids to enhance mobility provided to the needy. Bed-ridden patients were provided palliative care.

Though the multi-dimensional poverty estimates in Kerala pegged at 0.55% by the Niti Aayog in 2022-23 is the lowest among Indian States, the State government took the view that steps had to be taken to eliminate extreme poverty. The target date for the completion of the project is November 1, 2025.

