First phase MBBS, BDS allotments published

August 04, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase centralised allotment to MBBS and BDS courses to the State quota seats in government and private self-financing medical and dental colleges was published on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) on Thursday.

Candidates who have received allotments should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE as specified in the allotment memo through any of the head post offices or by way of online payment on any date from August 4 to 3 p.m. on August 8, and should join the allotted course and college between August 5 and 8.

