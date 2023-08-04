HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First phase MBBS, BDS allotments published

August 04, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase centralised allotment to MBBS and BDS courses to the State quota seats in government and private self-financing medical and dental colleges was published on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) on Thursday.

Candidates who have received allotments should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE as specified in the allotment memo through any of the head post offices or by way of online payment on any date from August 4 to 3 p.m. on August 8, and should join the allotted course and college between August 5 and 8.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.