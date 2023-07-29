ADVERTISEMENT

First phase engineering allotment list published

July 29, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) published the first phase allotment list of engineering courses on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on Saturday.

The allotment is based on the online options registered by candidates from July 20 to 26. Those candidates who have received allotments will have to remit the fee to be paid to the CEE as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the head post offices in the State or by way of online payment from July 31 to 3 p.m. on August 4. Those who fail to remit the prescribed fee will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. Options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.

The facility to confirm online options, rearrange higher options, delete unwanted options and register fresh ones for the second phase will commence at 2 p.m. on July 31 and conclude at 4 p.m. on August 4. The provisional and final second phase allotment lists will be published on August 7 and 8 respectively.

