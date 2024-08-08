First phase allotment list published for engineering, pharmacy admissions

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination has published the first phase allotment list for engineering and pharmacy courses for the academic year on its website www.cee.kerala.gov.in

The allotments are based on the online options registered by the candidates from July 29 to August 5 until 5 p.m. on the portal.

The candidates have been advised to take a printout of the allotment memo that displays relevant details including name, roll number, allotted course and college.

These candidates will have to remit the fee to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the head post offices in Kerala or by way of online payment by 3 p.m. on August 13.

Those candidates who do not remit the fee within the deadline will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options, once lost, will not be available in the subsequent phases.

