First national census on waterbodies puts Kerala’s count at 55,734

April 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has 55,734 waterbodies out of which 9,184 are ‘not in use’ and 111 are plagued by encroachment, indicate the first census report on waterbodies in the country released by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

Waterbodies in Kerala include 51,007 ponds, 848 tanks, four lakes, 63 reservoirs, 3,349 water conservation schemes/percolation tanks/check-dams and 463 other waterbodies, according to the report.

The definition

Kerala ranked 12th overall in the number of waterbodies, and third in their number in urban locations. For the purpose of the census, ‘waterbodies’ were defined as ‘‘all natural or man-made units bounded on all sides with some or no masonry work used for storing water for irrigation or other purposes.’‘

The Union Ministry launched the first census in convergence with the Sixth Minor Irrigation Census. Of the waterbodies in the State, 49,725 are in rural areas and 6,009 in urban locations. In the number of urban ones, Kerala stood third after West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In all, 46,550 waterbodies are in use in Kerala, while 9,184 have fallen into disuse owing to a variety of reasons.

As many as 8,286 ponds, 81 tanks, two reservoirs, 721 water conservation schemes/percolation tanks/check-dams and 112 other waterbodies are in the ‘not in use’ category. Reasons include drying up, construction, siltation, salinity and being rendered unusable due to the influx of industrial effluents. In the latter category, there were 43 waterbodies. As many as 1,326 were also designated as ‘destroyed beyond repair.’

Of the waterbodies in use, a little over 20,000 were being used for irrigation and 10,192 for domestic/drinking water purposes. As many as 2,663 were put to use for fish farming and 260 others, for industrial purposes.

Encroachments were reported in 111 waterbodies, mostly in rural areas. In the case of seven of these, the extent of encroachment was found to be more than 75%.

West Bengal on top

Of the 24.24 lakh waterbodies counted nationwide, West Bengal had 7.5 lakh, topping the list. The census was carried out with the objective of creating a national database for waterbodies. West Bengal has the highest number of ponds and reservoirs, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu topped the list for tanks and lakes respectively and Maharashtra, that of water conservation schemes.

The Kerala government had announced plans to dig 2,000 ponds as part of water conservation measures. The first 1,000 were inaugurated on March 22, World Water Day.