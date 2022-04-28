First model district employment exchange of Kerala opened

Project included in government’s 100-day action plan

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inaugurated the first model district employment exchange of Kerala and an employability centre at the Kadakampally civil station on Thursday.

Model district employment exchanges would be set up all districts in a phased manner, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The model employment exchange project had been included in the government’s 100-day action plan.

The exchange has been equipped with modern facilities to provide timely service to job aspirants. Services, including verification, during the registration process can be implemented through the single-window system. A smart card with QR code will be made available to job-seekers at the time of registration. A QR code scanner will help them check details from time to time.

A token system has been established to prevent waste of time of the aspirants. A kiosk system to enable them to get registration details, seniority and employment details simultaneously has been set up.

Kadakamapally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.