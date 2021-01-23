First meeting of Thrissur Corpn. council held

The first meeting of the newly elected council at the Thrissur Corporation office on Saturday.

THRISSUR

23 January 2021 23:12 IST

Discussion on issues for half-an-hour in all meetings: Mayor

The first meeting of the newly elected Corporation council was held here on Saturday.

The first half-an-hour of all council meetings will be dedicated for discussions on issues, said Mayor M.K. Varghese.

Advertising

Advertising

No files will be placed in the council without the knowledge of standing committees, he said.

Sent again

Some of the agendas of the previous council, which were not considered by the committees, have been sent again for their consideration on demand from the opposition, Mr. Varghese said.

“After the election, all councillors, irrespective of their political colour, are people’s representatives,” he reminded the members. Demanding co-operation of all members he said that he will try to present a democratic and transparent rule.

Addressing the council, Opposition leader Rajan Pallan alleged that in the last five years, the corporation witnessed an autocratic rule by making all the five standing committees mere puppets. The back seat driving will not be allowed this time, he said.

BJP councillors did not participate in the meeting. LDF parliamentary party leader P.K. Shajan said that the LDF-led ruling will be democratic and transparent by taking all councillors into confidence.