ADVERTISEMENT

First meeting of the Indian Fisherwomen Assembly held in Thiruvananthapuram

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Activists and leaders of various movements, families of Muthalapozhi victims participate. Vinesh Phogat, wrestler and Haryana MLA, will be chief guest at closing ceremony on November 6

The Hindu Bureau

Families from Muthalapozhi, where several fish workers have lost lives in recent years in recurring accidents, participate in a rally organised as part of the first meeting of the Indian Fisherwomen Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on November 5.

The first meeting of the Indian Fisherwomen Assembly was held in Thiruvananthapuram on November 5, Tuesday. A rally organised as part of the meeting witnessed the participation of families from Muthalapozhi, where several fish workers have lost lives in recent years in recurring accidents.

The families reiterated their demands including compensation and employment for affected families. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, who participated in the event, criticised the blue economy policy of the Union government which he said would enable the unchecked exploitation of the Indian coast and marine resources.

Leaders such as adivasi rights activists Soni Sori and Aloka Kujur, Roma and Sukalo from the Fsorest Workers’ Movement, Sucheta De from All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Grace Banu, a trans Dalit activist, Geeta Menon from the Domestic Workers’ Movement, and Meera Sanghamitra from the National Alliance of People’s Movements, along with many others, joined in solidarity with fisherwomen from across the country. Vinesh Phogat, wrestler and Haryana MLA, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on November 6, Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US