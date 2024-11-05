GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First meeting of the Indian Fisherwomen Assembly held in Thiruvananthapuram

Activists and leaders of various movements, families of Muthalapozhi victims participate. Vinesh Phogat, wrestler and Haryana MLA, will be chief guest at closing ceremony on November 6

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Families from Muthalapozhi, where several fish workers have lost lives in recent years in recurring accidents, participate in a rally organised as part of the first meeting of the Indian Fisherwomen Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on November 5.

The first meeting of the Indian Fisherwomen Assembly was held in Thiruvananthapuram on November 5, Tuesday. A rally organised as part of the meeting witnessed the participation of families from Muthalapozhi, where several fish workers have lost lives in recent years in recurring accidents.

The families reiterated their demands including compensation and employment for affected families. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, who participated in the event, criticised the blue economy policy of the Union government which he said would enable the unchecked exploitation of the Indian coast and marine resources.

Leaders such as adivasi rights activists Soni Sori and Aloka Kujur, Roma and Sukalo from the Fsorest Workers’ Movement, Sucheta De from All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Grace Banu, a trans Dalit activist, Geeta Menon from the Domestic Workers’ Movement, and Meera Sanghamitra from the National Alliance of People’s Movements, along with many others, joined in solidarity with fisherwomen from across the country. Vinesh Phogat, wrestler and Haryana MLA, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on November 6, Wednesday.

