First lot of petrochemicals flagged off

KOCHI

15 April 2021 16:57 IST

Niche petrochemicals are produced in world scale for first time in country

The first parcel of petrochemicals produced at the new propylene derivatives complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Kochi refinery was flagged off by N. Vijayagopal, director (finance), BPCL, on Thursday.

The event marks a milestone in the petrochemical sector in the country as niche petrochemicals are being produced and marketed in world scale economic size capacity for the first time in the country, claimed a communication from the company here.

Advertising

Advertising

The first parcels of acrylic acid is being transported in ISO Containers to Gujarat and Maharashtra for industrial users.

Mr. Vijayagopal said in a press release that the petrochemical initiative would go a long way in helping the country to narrow the demand gap for niche petrochemicals. “Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery marks the first major endeavour in India, either in public or private sector, to produce niche petrochemicals, which are mostly imported now. The new petro complex would save ₹4,000 crore of foreign exchange, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the propylene derivatives complex at the Kochi Refinery February 14, 2021. The cost of setting up the complex was ₹6,000 crore approximately.

The complex uses 250,000 tonnes of propylene a year and produces butyl acrylate, ethyl hexyl acrylate, acrylic acid, ethyl hexanol and normal butanol. The acrylic acid unit is the largest single train unit in the world (160,000 tonnes a year), the communication said. Both acrylic acid and acrylates units are the first in the country.

Technology for the products has been sourced from Air Liquide Global E & C Solutions, Germany, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Japan & Johnson Matthey Davy Process Technologies, United Kingdom.

The products are deployed in paints, adhesives, water treatment and construction industries.