First KSFDC-aided film by a women director to compete in Bengaluru fete

Nishiddho (Forbidden), the first film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of the State government’s initiative to support aspiring women directors, has been selected for the competition section of the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), scheduled to be held from March 3 to 10.

Written and directed by Tara Ramanujan, Nishiddho is one of the two films produced by KSFDC under the government’s ‘Films Directed by Women’ project. The film is a portrayal of the lives of two migrant people from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and their struggles in a city in Kerala. Actors Kani Kusruti and Tanmay Dhanania play the lead in the film.

The government has allocated budgetary funds to KSFDC for production of two movies by women under the project annually.