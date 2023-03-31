First Kerala School Education Congress kicks off on Saturday

March 31, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first-ever Kerala School Education Congress at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, Kovalam, on Saturday morning. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside over the inaugural to be held at 10 a.m.

Organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the three-day conference will discuss the latest trends, researches, and practices in education. It will provide a platform to deliberate and share new innovations and interventions and perspectives in education so as to give further fillip to public education in the State. Nearly 300 delegates from within the State, outside, and abroad will attend the conference. About 180 papers will be presented across nine sub-themes.

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Vice Chancellor M.V. Narayanan will deliver the keynote address on ‘Kerala educational scenario – history, current trends, and way forward.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will be the chief guest at a ‘School education conclave’ at 6.30 p.m. In the same session, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar will also also attend. Kerala Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will deliver the keynote address. Representatives of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments too will attend the meeting.

On Sunday, National University of Educational Planning and Administration former vice chancellor Jandhyala B.G. Tilak will speak on ‘Public financing of education.’ An open forum on ‘Kerala general education scenario’ will be held in the evening.

On April 3, Jonna Kongas, adjunct professor, University of Helsinki, will speak on ‘Teacher education paradigms and recent developments in Finland.’

Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the valedictory at 2 p.m. Mr. Sivankutty will preside. Awards for the best academic papers across nine sessions will be given away on the occasion.