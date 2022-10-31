Kerala

First Kerala Jyothi award for MT Vasudevan Nair

Noted writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will be conferred the first Kerala Jyothi award instituted by the State Government.

Actor Mammootty, playwright Omchery N.N. Pillai and former civil servant and social activist T. Madhava Menon have been selected for the Kerala Prabha award while biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly, scientist and educationist M.P. Parameswaran and singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi will be presented the Kerala Sree award.

The jury was chaired by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The Kerala awards have been instituted to recognise the contributions of distinguished personalities in various spheres of social life.


