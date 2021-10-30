First KAS advice memos on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 19:18 IST

The first advice memos for appointments to the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) will be distributed at the Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters in the capital on Kerala Piravi Day on Monday.

The first-ever rank list for KAS was published early October. A total of 533 candidates have been included on the rank lists for the three streams with 168 in Stream 1, 183 in Stream 2, and 182 candidates in Stream 3.

Advertising

Advertising

From among the candidates who appeared on the rank lists, advice memos for 105 vacancies reported till now will be issued on Monday, consisting of 35 candidates from each of the three streams.

The notifications for KAS Junior Officers were issued in November 2019. A total of 5,77,444 applications were received across the three streams. The candidates who are chosen will be provided 18 months of training in national management institutes. KAS is the highest level of examination conducted by the PSC.