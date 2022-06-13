First Kannur Monsoon Marathon draws enthusiastic response

Event conducted to create awareness against drug abuse

Event conducted to create awareness against drug abuse

Rameshwar Munjal from Maharashtra bagged the first place in the half marathon category at the first Kannur Monsoon Marathon jointly organised by the Kannur City Police and the district administration.

The marathon witnessed the participation of atheletes from various parts of the State and the country. It turned out to be a historic event with more than 1,300 people registering for the competition.

There was a lot of excitement as the young and the old turned up early in the morning to become part of the event, which was conducted to create awareness against drug abuse.

In the event, Devaraj from Kasaragod came second and Shibin Chandra from Malappuram came third.

In the women’s half marathon category, Reba Anna George (Thiruvalla) won the first place, Supriya (Palakkad) came second and Lincy Jose (Kozhikode) third.

In the police category, Maria Jose (Kannur City Police) won the first place, Prajun (RRF Malappuram) came second and Prakashan (Kannur City Police) third.

Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan presented medals and cash prizes to the winners of the master competition.

The Minister said that the people of Kerala should be self-aware against intoxication. He said that society can be sensitised through sports, social and cultural activities.

MLA Ramachandran Kadannappalli presided over the function. District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, Thalassery Sub Collector Anukumari, Northern Region IG Ashok Yadav, Kannur Range DIG Rahul R. Nair, Kannur City Police Commissioner R. Ilango and District Crime Branch ACP Babu K.V. were present on the occasion.