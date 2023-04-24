HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First Kannur Literary Fest gets under way

Inaugurating the event, Kannada author Vivek Shanbhag said writers must be able to transcend narrow political thinking

April 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada writer Vivek Shanbhag has said that writers should have political affiliations but their political philosophy should not influence their works.

He was inaugurating the first Kannur Literary Fest organised by the Kannur Jawaharlal Nehru Public Library and Research Centre here on Monday. Mr. Shanbhag said that writing gets empowered when it is done with a sense of freedom. Political consciousness must be understood in a broad sense. “Writers must be able to transcend narrow political thinking,” he said.

Basheer’s influence

Highlighting his close relationship with Malayalam literature, Mr. Shanbhag said that Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s writings had influenced him to a great extent.

Mayor T.O Mohanan presided over the function. P. Santhosh Kumar, MP, delivered the keynote address. Jawaharlal Nehru Public Library vice chairman Munderi Gangadharan, Literary Fest coordinator Balakrishnan Koyal, and K.C. Ganesan spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.