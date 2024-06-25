GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First International Dairy Federation Asia-Pacific summit in Kochi from June 26 to 28

Published - June 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and the International Dairy Federation (IDF) are jointly organising the first IDF Regional Dairy Conference Asia Pacific-2024 from June 26 to 28 in Kochi.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh will deliver his address virtually. J. Chinchurani, Kerala’s Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister; Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation; Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and President, Indian National Committee of IDF; and Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, and Member Secretary, Indian National Committee of IDF, will take part in the event.  

The three-day conference is being held at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty. 

Themed ‘Farmer-centric innovations in dairying’, the event will feature insightful deliberations bringing together leaders and experts from the global dairy sector. The goal was to collectively address key issues affecting the dairy sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific region and globally, said a communication here.

Mr. Shah said the sessions promised to showcase global and regional perspectives on dairy farming and innovation. They will explore ways to enhance productivity, ensure transparency in milk aggregation, and promote sustainable practices. From addressing climate challenges to advocating for One Health principles, the discussions will spark meaningful dialogue and provide actionable insights.

More than 1,000 delegates and participants from over 20 countries will take part in the event.

Kerala / Kochi

