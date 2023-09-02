HamberMenu
First international calligraphy fete of Kerala to be held in Kochi in October

An exhibition featuring around 150 calligraphy works in different languages is expected to be a big draw. Master calligraphers from abroad and India are expected to attend the event

September 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala (ICFK) will be held in Kochi from October 2 to October 5.

The event will be jointly organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the KaChaTaThaPa Foundation led by noted calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri (Artist Bhattathiri).

ICFK 2023 will feature workshops, lectures, live demonstrations, exhibitions, and art events. It would provide an opportunity for calligraphy fans to delve into the intricacies of this art in Devnagari, English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Hebrew, Persian, and Korean, the Thiruvananthapuram-based KaChaTaThaPa Foundation said in a statement.

An exhibition featuring around 150 calligraphy works in different languages is expected to be a big draw. Master calligraphers from abroad and India including Michel D`Anastasio and Achyut Palav, pictorial calligrapher Qamar Dagar, D. Udaya Kumar who designed the Rupee symbol, and Tarun Deep Girdher of National Institute of Design, are expected to attend the event.

Those who wish to attend the event should visit https://kachatathapa.com to register their names.

