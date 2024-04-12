GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First inspection of expenditure registers of candidates in Kannur completed

April 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the first inspection of the expenditure register of candidates in the Kannur constituency was completed on Friday. The inspection was led by Expenditure Observer Arushi Sharma.

All the 12 candidates produced their income and expense documents, vouchers, and receipts. A total of three inspections will be held. The second inspection will be held on April 19. The last examination is on April 24.

According to Ms. Sharma, during the inspection on Friday, when the expenses in the registers of some candidates were compared with the shadow observation registers, minor differences in income and expenditure were found and instructions were given to correct them.

The observer instructed the candidates to register their daily expenses accurately and keep copies of documents with signature. She said the public could collect copies of the expenditure register from the office of the Returning Officer at the rate of ₹1 per page.

Election Expenditure Monitoring nodal officer Sivaprakasan Nair (finance officer), election officials, candidates, and representatives of candidates were present during the inspection.

