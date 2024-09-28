First industrial unit at Piravanthur rubber park likely by April

The first industrial unit at the rubber park at Piravanthur is expected to start functioning by April 2025 providing employment to more than 100 people and generating an equal number of indirect jobs. Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL), under the Union government, and another UAE-based company will also open units in the park shortly. “According to George V. James, Managing Director, Rubber Park India (P) Ltd, allotment of nine plots is progressing and the processes, including the lease agreement of one plot, have been completed,” said Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, after a review meeting to appraise the activities and the ongoing development projects of the park. Spread over an area of around 20 acres, the park can allot 19 plots of various sizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second rubber park

The second rubber park in Kerala established to promote natural rubber-based industries, Piravathur park has basic facilities such as roads, electricity, and water. Mr. Suresh said intervention would be made to bring more initiatives to the park which had good road connectivity from the State highway. Speaking at the meeting, the MD said the canteen in the park would be functional soon and steps were in progress to set up the effluent treatment plant required for rubber-based industry units.

Though the construction of the park was started long back, it took more than a decade for the completion of the project as the location falls in the environmentally sensitive area (ESA). The MP said that concessions would be given to the park for getting environmental clearance. “After that more industrial units will be set up in the park,” he said.

Works worth ₹24 cr.

The land for the park was made available by Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) and currently works worth ₹24 crore have been completed to provide facilities for industrial units. While nearly 20 acres of land was allotted to the park in the initial phase, steps are in progress to acquire another 20 acres near the site. “Steps will be taken to solve the current issues and discussions will be held with entrepreneurs to bring more industries to the park,” said the MP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.