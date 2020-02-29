First Hunger-Free Kerala food court opened

The Hunger-Free Kerala programme will ensure that no one goes hungry in the State, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was inaugurating the first Janakeeya Bhakshanasala (food court) in the State under the programme for providing meals at ₹25 at Mannancherry, near here, on Saturday. In the State Budget 2020-21, the government has announced that 1,000 food courts will be started for providing food at ₹25 under the aegis of Kudumbashree Mission.

“The country has been sliding down in its ranking in the World Hunger Index. But, the State is proud to implement the Hunger-Free Kerala programme. We will launch 1,000 food courts before Onam. Before the end of the year, 5,000 such hotels will be started in the State with the help of various organisations. This will eradicate poverty from the State,” Dr. Isaac said.

If someone was cash-strapped, they could enjoy meals from the hotel free of cost using share meals tokens placed in front of it, the Minister said.

The food is prepared under the aegis of P. Krishna Pillai Memorial Trust.