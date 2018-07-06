First house under Idam handed over

more-in

Leela and Soman are a happy couple as they finally got what they have been missing for nearly three decades — a roof over their heads.

The first beneficiaries of Idam project, they received the keys to their new house on Thursday where they will be now living with their autistic son Biju.

Idam, a project launched by Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma at Kundara, aims at the overall development of the constituency, and the housing project in association with LIFE Mission will be building 100 low-cost houses in the constituency. An alternative model using sustainable and environment-friendly methods, Idam was presented as part of a seminar on ‘Community Empowerment by Sustainable Development Goals’ at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The project was showcased for UN officials, academicians, and students from various countries and the conference organised by the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) was aired live in 193 countries.

Engineering students

The houses for the project were designed and constructed by students of the TKM College of Engineering in 36 days. Jointly funded by the government and TKM Trust, the 400-sq ft. two-bed house uses clay interlock bricks and costs ₹4 lakh. Complete with attached bathroom, kitchen, and living space, all the rooms have six 90x90 cm funicular shells resting on beams and walls.

While handing over the key to the family, the Minister said that Idam was also a project that offers employment to many people working in the construction sector.

Since clay bricks were used for the house, the construction provided job to many local people, making the project more inclusive.

The Minister appreciated the students and teachers of TKM College of Engineering who participated in the designing and construction.

The Haritha Keralam paintings contributed by White Cube Art Gallery were handed over to the family by Idam coordinator V. Sudeshan and district information officer C. Ajoy on the occasion.