First Haj flight returns to Karipur

Published - July 02, 2024 01:11 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy (right) receiving the first batch of Haj pilgrims at Karipur on Monday as they returned from Makkah.

State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy (right) receiving the first batch of Haj pilgrims at Karipur on Monday as they returned from Makkah.

The first batch of Haj pilgrims from Kerala who went to Makkah under the supervision of the State Haj Committee returned to Karipur on Monday. There were 166 pilgrims on the first return flight that landed at Karipur at 4.15 p.m.

The pilgrims were received by State Haj Committee members led by chairman C. Mohammed Faizy at Karipur. Apart from Mr. Faizy, Haj Committee members P. Moideenkutty, I.P. Abdussalam, Umer Faizy Mukkam, P.T. Akbar, Safar Khayal, P.P. Mohammed Rafi, and Mohammed Kasim Koya, Kondotty municipal vice chairman Ashraf Madan, and standing committee chairman K.P. Firoz were among those who received the pilgrims.

The second flight returned at 8.30 p.m. with 161 pilgrims on board.

The return flights to Kochi and Kannur will begin on July 10, said Haj officials. While Air India is operating the Haj service from Karipur, Saudi Arabian Airlines is operating the service from Kochi and Kannur.

The first return flight to Kochi will land at Nedumbassery at 10.35 a.m. on July 10. The first return flight will land at Kannur at 12 midday on July 10.

There were 89 flight services from Kerala under the State Haj Committee this year. While 64 were from Karipur, 16 were from Kochi and nine from Kannur. The last flight return flight will be on July 22.

religion and belief / Kerala

