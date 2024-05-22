ADVERTISEMENT

First Haj batches reach Makkah, all-women flight today

Published - May 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first two batches of Haj pilgrims under the government supervision from Kerala reached Makkah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The teams comprising 332 pilgrims had left Calicut International Airport at Karipur on two Air India Express flights at 12.58 a.m. and 8.27 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were 85 men and 81 women each on both flights. The third flight left Karipur on Tuesday afternoon.

Three flights were operated from Karipur on Wednesday as well, carrying 166 pilgrims on each. As many as 59 Haj schedules have been charted from Karipur for current season. With three flights a day, Air India Express will operate those services until June 9.

However, there will be four flights on June 8 and one flight on June 9, said Haj Committee officials.

As many as 10,430 pilgrims are flying from Karipur to Jeddah, while 4,273 are flying from Kochi and 3,135 from Kannur.

The first all-women Haj flight without a Mehram or a male companion will take off from Karipur at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The women reached the Haj camp at Karipur on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as 12 schedules have been planned for women without Meharam until May 28.

