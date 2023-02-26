First Global RT summit begins at Kumarakom

February 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Kerala will make timely alterations to its Responsible Tourism (RT) policy to make activities more people-centric, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Inaugurating online the first Global Responsible Tourism Summit at Kumarakom that began here on Saturday, the Minister said the State has already decided to convert RT Mission as a society, alongside revising its 2008 declaration on RT. The ongoing four-day conclave will discuss RT models of international repute and work towards a global network in sustainable tourism.

“We want to ensure resilient tourism activities across the State and create a network of practitioners and promoters of Global RT. We need to gain more knowledge from RT practices across the globe, for which we are considering the formation of a global-level association,” he noted. “Strengthening RT is going to bring a drastic change in our tourism industry and raise the State’s tourism to a new height.”

The RT Mission, according to him, is marching towards establishing 100% structured Responsible Tourism destinations through endeavours such as STREET (Sustainable, Tangible Responsible Experiential Ethnic Tourism) and PEPPER (People’s participation for Participatory Planning and Empowerment through Responsible Tourism) that have won global recognition.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan presided over the function. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, was the chief guest. UN Women India Representative Susan Ferguson and Responsible Tourism Partnership & ICRT International Founder Harold Goodwin also spoke.

Kerala Tourism Director P.B. Nooh presented a report to RT. Kottayam District Collector P.K. Jayasree, who released the brochure of the event.

About 280 delegates, including foreigners, are taking part in the four-day long event.