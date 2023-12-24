GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First floating bridge at Thiruvananthapuram to be opened for tourists on December 25

This is the seventh floating bridge to come up in the State under the initiative of the Department of Tourism

December 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the State government’s ambitious project of setting up floating bridges in coastal districts, the first floating bridge in Thiruvananthapuram district will be opened at Papanasam beach here on Monday.

The floating bridge at Varkala, which is expected to give a fillip to tourism in the area, has been set up by the Tourism department in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and the municipality of Varkala.

The bridge has a 100-meter length and a three-meter width with pillars on both sides. At the end of the bridge, there is a platform, 11-metre in length and seven-metre in width, enabling visitors to enjoy the scenery far off the sea.

Constructed with 1,400 high-density floating polyethylene blocks, the floating bridge is equipped with safety measures, including safety boats, life jackets and lifeguards.

Around 100 visitors can enter the floating bridge at a time and entry will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the floating bridge and water sports activities on the beach at a function to be presided by V. Joy, MLA.

