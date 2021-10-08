First-ever Kerala Administrative Services rank list published

The Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday published the rank lists of the first ever batch of recruitments to the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS), with women candidates securing the top four ranks.

A total of 533 candidates have been included in the rank lists for the three streams with 168 in stream 1, 183 in stream 2 and 182 candidates in stream 3. From among the candidates who appeared in the rank lists, advice memos for the 105 vacancies reported till now will be issued on November 1, consisting of 35 candidates from each of the three streams.

The stream 1 consists of graduate candidates between the ages of 21 to 32, who are directly recruited, while stream 2 is for non-gazetted Government employees up to the age of 40 and stream 3 is for gazetted Government employees up to the age of 40.

Announcing the results, PSC Chairman M.K. Sakeer said that the formation of the KAS is a key step towards shaping a new generation of middle-level employees for State Government administration. The Administrative Reforms Commissions since the State's formation in 1956 have been discussing the formation of KAS.

The notifications for KAS Junior Officers were issued in November 2019. A total of 5,77,444 applications were received across the three streams. After the preliminary examinations, 3,713 candidates were shortlisted for the main examinations across three streams. For the interviews, which were held in September this year, 582 candidates were shortlisted. The final rank list also includes a supplementary list consisting of various reservation candidates and differently-abled candidates.

The first five ranks in stream 1 have been secured by Malini S., Nandana S. Pillai, Gopika Udayan, Athira S.V., and Gauthaman M. In stream 2, the first five ranks have been secured by Akhila Chacko, Jayakrishnan K.G., Parvathy Chandran L., Lipu S. Lawrence, and Josho Bennet John. In stream 3, the first five rank holders are Anoopkumar V., Ajeesh K., Pramod G.V., Chithralekha A.K. and Sanob S.

The KAS rank list will be valid for a period of one year. The candidates who are chosen will be provided 18 months of training in national management institutes. Mr. Sakeer said that as many as 25% of the candidates chosen in stream 1 were those who had appeared for the final examinations in IAS. The KAS is the highest level of examination conducted by the PSC.