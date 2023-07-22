HamberMenu
First engineering allotment on July 29

July 22, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will publish the first allotment list for admissions to engineering courses on July 29.

Candidates will be able to register their options online through www.cee.kerala.gov.in until 11 a.m. on July 26. Those who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment. Moreover, the options available in this phase cannot be registered afresh in the subsequent phases of allotment. The provisional allotment list will be published on July 28. The schedule for further allotments will be notified in due course.

The online options have been invited for engineering courses in government, aided, autonomous, government cost-sharing, and private self-financing engineering colleges.

