First engineering allotment list out

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Thursday published the first allotment list for admissions to engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

The allotment, based on the online options filed by candidates from June 13 to 19, has been uploaded on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who have received allotment should take a printout of the first phase allotment memo, which includes various details including name, roll number, allotted courses, college, category of allotment and details of fee.

They will be required to remit the fee to be paid to the CEE as specified in the memo from any of the head post offices in the State or by way of online payment from June 21 to 26 in order to avail themselves of the allotment.

Those who fail to remit the fee within the deadline will forfeit their allotment as well as the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.

Once lost, the options will not be available in the subsequent phases.

Second phase

The option registration to the second phase of allotment to engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses and the first phase allotment to medical courses (MBBS, BDS) will commence on June 27.

The second allotment list to these courses will be published on July 4.