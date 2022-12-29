First edition of Wayanad Literature Festival begins

December 29, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

The first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival (WLF), a three-day programme being organised by a collective of art and literature lovers, began at Dwaraka near Mananthavady in the district on Thursday.

Inaugurating the event through videoconferencing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was organised at a time when many thought that the young generation kept away from reading and writing. The fest would provide a rare opportunity for interaction with writers from across the country, he said.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas delivered the keynote address.

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy is among the key speakers at the WLF. Literary conversations, art exhibitions, cultural programmes, film fest, and literature quiz are being held in connection with the festival, which will conclude on Saturday.