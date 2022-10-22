First e-auction of pesticide-free cardamom held

The Hindu Bureau Idukki
October 22, 2022 23:26 IST

The first e-auction of pesticide-free cardamom was held at the spices park at Puttady and Bodinayakanur on Saturday.

In the auction, the maximum price quoted was ₹1,468 a kg and the average price ₹1,084. According to Spices Board of India officials, of the 11 lots arrived for the morning auction, the average price was ₹1,056.28 a kg while the maximum price quoted was ₹1,151. Of the 2,296.90 kg of cardamom, 1,832.30 kg was sold. The auction was held by South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd.

In the evening auction held by Mas Enterprises Ltd, 15,257 kg arrived in 53 lots, of which 14,602 kg was sold. The average price was ₹1,084.86 a kg while the maximum price quoted was ₹1,468 per kg.

Spices Board Assistant Director Anilkumar K.A. said the e-auction had a positive impact on the price of cardamom. “The average price quoted was ₹964 a kg on Friday. But the new auction quoted ₹1,084 on Saturday. The board will continue the e-auction of pesticide-free cardamom,” he said.

T.T. Jose, Managing Director, Mas Enterprises Ltd Vandanmedu said the special auction was a beneficial one for the cardamom market.

