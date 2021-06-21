First Delta-plus case in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA

21 June 2021 21:08 IST

4-year-old boy from Kadapra in Pathanamthitta tested positive on May 24

The State on Monday reported its first case where a COVID-19 patient has been infected with the Delta-plus variant of SARS-CoV-2.

According to officials, a four-year-old boy from ward 14 of the Kadapra Panchayat in Pathanamathitta has been detected with the variant. The child tested positive for the virus on May 24 and is presently reported to have recovered from the infection.

The variant was confirmed in the patient during a genome sequencing of his sample, carried out at the CSIR-IGIB in New Delhi. In view of the finding, the authorities have imposed strict regulations in the local body to contain the virus spread.

Advertising

Advertising

Two more cases

Meanwhile, officials said the first case in Pathanamthitta was followed by two other cases in Palakkad.

Delta-plus is a mutated form of the Delta variant that is largely being held responsible for fuelling the second wave of the pandemic. The variant has not been classified as one of concern yet.

According to Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, District Collector, Pathanamathitta, the ward where the child lived has a Test positivity rate of 18.42% and has already been declared as a large community cluster area.

The location currently has about 18 active cases while the total number of cases reported so far stood at 87. “Taking note of the situation, the patients in the locality will be immediately shifted to a domiciliary care centre, while the number of testing and contract tracing too will be enhanced,” Mr. Reddy said.