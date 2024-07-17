ADVERTISEMENT

First death anniversary of Oommen Chandy to be observed on July 18

Published - July 17, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first death anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be observed in Kottayam on Thursday with various programmes.

The commemoration meeting, to be organised by the Oommen Chandy Foundation chaired by Chandy Oommen, MLA, will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at St. George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally at 11 a.m. Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, will preside over the event. The Governor will distribute scholarships to 1,000 students and inaugurate online a turf court to be constructed at Kooroppada.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Kottayam District Congress Committee will jointly host a commemoration meeting at Mammen Mappillai Hall in Kottayam at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate the meeting and officially launch the activities of the Oommen Chandy Foundation.

The DCC will also organise commemoration events in all booths in the district, along with a photo exhibition showcasing important events in Chandy’s life at Mammen Mappillai Hall in Kottayam on July 18 and 19. Various activities such as free food distribution, donation camps, and more will be carried out by the Congress mandalam and block committees until July 30 as part of the anniversary observance.

