GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First death anniversary of Oommen Chandy to be observed on July 18

Published - July 17, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first death anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be observed in Kottayam on Thursday with various programmes.

The commemoration meeting, to be organised by the Oommen Chandy Foundation chaired by Chandy Oommen, MLA, will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at St. George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally at 11 a.m. Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, will preside over the event. The Governor will distribute scholarships to 1,000 students and inaugurate online a turf court to be constructed at Kooroppada.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Kottayam District Congress Committee will jointly host a commemoration meeting at Mammen Mappillai Hall in Kottayam at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate the meeting and officially launch the activities of the Oommen Chandy Foundation.

The DCC will also organise commemoration events in all booths in the district, along with a photo exhibition showcasing important events in Chandy’s life at Mammen Mappillai Hall in Kottayam on July 18 and 19. Various activities such as free food distribution, donation camps, and more will be carried out by the Congress mandalam and block committees until July 30 as part of the anniversary observance.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.