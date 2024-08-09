GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First crew change held at newly-opened Vizhinjam seaport

Published - August 09, 2024 11:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The seafarers who signed off and in as part of crew change at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

After the launch of limited-scale commercial operations in the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, the first crew change operation was successfully carried out on Friday. The crew change for the vessel SS Split Barge 5 was done with the permission of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) here.

Two tugs, namely MV Sagar-III and MV Jalashwa 5 had given the necessary assistance to SS Split Barge 5 for berthing at and sailing back safely. The crew change was carried out with the control and supervision of the immigration officers.

There were eight seafarers signed off and five seafarers signed in, in the crew change operation coordinated by vessel agent Sathyam Shipping and Logistics. The crew members were arranged by the manning companies SSR Marine Services and Shipteck Marine Solutions. The crew change movement had begun at 10 a.m. and was completed by 2 p.m.

