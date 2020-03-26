First COVID-19 case reported in Wayanad

A 48-year-old man in Thondarnad grama panchayat in the district, who returned from Dubai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

District Medical officer R. Renuka told The Hindu that the man, a resident of Kunhome, had returned to the country from Dubai through Abu Dhabi on March 22.

“With the confirmation of the disease, the Health Department has prepared his route map and has intensified preventive measures,” Dr. Renuka said.

The patient, who reached here in a taxi from the Kozhikode airport, had been under self-quarantine at his house as per the direction of health officials, Dr. Renuka said.

She said the patient had contacted the taxi driver and his brother, and the duo were under observation.

The patient had visited the Primary Health Centre at Thondarnadu along with his brother on March 23 for swab test. He has now been shifted to the COVID hospital (Wayanad District Hospital), Mananthavadi, for observation.

As many as 2,926 persons, including four persons at hospitals, are under observation in the district. Of the 57 samples sent, results of 43 turned negative. Results of 14 samples were being awaited, Dr. Renuka said.